Godiva selects Hill+Knowlton Strategies as global corporate PR AOR

NEW YORK: Godiva Chocolatier has brought on Hill+Knowlton Strategies as its global corporate PR AOR.

The company said in a statement that it hired the firm after a "comprehensive search." The RFP process lasted three months, according to a H+K representative.

Godiva also hired McCann to lead its global creative account. The firms are helping Godiva CEO Annie Young-Scrivner work to attract and engage multigenerational consumers in ways that are relevant to their individualism and lifestyles. Both firms are tasked with connecting Godiva "more meaningfully" with consumers and amplifying its growth in chocolate as the company expands into other categories, a statement said.

Godiva did not previously have a global partner, so there was no incumbent agency on the account, according to a representative from H+K, which had previously worked with Godiva in specific geographies.

Godiva, which was founded in Brussels in 1926, has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe.