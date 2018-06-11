IHUH? 12 brands burn IHOP over name change

No, it’s not April Fools’ Day. IHOP has really changed its name to IHOb, with the "b" short for burgers.
After the announcement, consumers began flipping out on social media, and brands jumped at the chance to beef with the pancake house over its big reveal. On the flip side, IHOb, is sticking up for itself.
Here’s how 12 brands reacted to the rebranding
Steak-umm
imitation is the sincerest form of flattery— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
NCAA March Madness
our burgers are a slam dunk ????— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
Wendy's
We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
Whataburger
As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018
Chili's Grill & Bar
We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018
Hostess Snacks
#MondayMotivation...Knowing that you can always rely on your favorite snack brand for great snacks...we mean pancakes??...no wait, burgers??... J/K ?? #IHOP #IHOb— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) June 11, 2018
Denny's
??: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?— Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018
??: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld
DiGiorno
You probably already knew that. pic.twitter.com/m0DXwUk9h8— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 11, 2018
A&W Restaurants
Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018
Butterfinger
Eat a Butterfinger with your burger.— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) June 11, 2018
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Something's just off here... ??#IHOP #IHOB pic.twitter.com/pgb758GtY0— LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) June 11, 2018
Red Robin
We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018