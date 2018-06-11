IHUH? 12 brands burn IHOP over name change

And you batter believe the pancake restaurant is defending itself.

No, it’s not April Fools’ Day. IHOP has really changed its name to IHOb, with the "b" short for burgers.

After the announcement, consumers began flipping out on social media, and brands jumped at the chance to beef with the pancake house over its big reveal. On the flip side, IHOb, is sticking up for itself.

Here’s how 12 brands reacted to the rebranding

Steak-umm

imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

NCAA March Madness

our burgers are a slam dunk ???? — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Wendy's

We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Whataburger

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Chili's Grill & Bar

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

Hostess Snacks

#MondayMotivation...Knowing that you can always rely on your favorite snack brand for great snacks...we mean pancakes??...no wait, burgers??... J/K ?? #IHOP #IHOb — Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) June 11, 2018

Denny's

??: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

??: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

DiGiorno

You probably already knew that. pic.twitter.com/m0DXwUk9h8 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 11, 2018

A&W Restaurants

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

Butterfinger

Eat a Butterfinger with your burger. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) June 11, 2018

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

