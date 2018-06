What did you think the "b" would stand for?

We now finally know what the "b" in IHOP’s new name, IHOb, stands for: Burgers.

The name change is just "for the time being," a release explained, and is meant to promote the pancake chain’s new burger offerings.

Consumers have known for the past couple of weeks that the chain was going to change its name, but no one knew for certain what the "b" stood for. Now that word is out, some are finding the promotional stunt confusing. One thing is for sure: people are talking about it.