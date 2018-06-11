Three Rings names Andy Murphy as principal

Murphy previously worked with Three Rings' two cofounders at Davies Murphy Group.

BOSTON: B2b agency Three Rings has named Andy Murphy as principal, the firm said on Monday.

Three Rings was cofounded by two former colleagues of Murphy at Davies Murphy Group: Lisa Paglia and Doug Broad. Murphy founded Davies Murphy Group and sold the agency to Lewis Global Communications in 2013. After the deal closed and his contract ended, Murphy took a year off while Paglia and Broad started Three Rings.

"It was fine for a while, but after a while, you start wanting to exercise your creative muscles a bit," Murphy said.

Murphy started working at Three Rings on Monday, helping to oversee the agency’s 12 clients.

He started his tenure at Davies Murphy Group in 1999, according to his LinkedIn account.