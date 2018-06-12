There's a new Cannes Lions category this year that is very GOOD

Did you know that there has been a plan put in place to save the world?

In 2015, all 193 world leaders of the United Nations agreed upon and signed a global agenda with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful and sustainable world by the year 2030.

These goals are not just for presidents and nation leaders, they are for each and every individual and industry to grab hold of and take action on.

Leading the charge is the creative industry, clearly demonstrated through the updates being made by the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This year at the festival, they are introducing a new award category, appropriately named the Sustainable Development Goals Lion Awards, awarded to creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world.

Sound inspiring? Well there is a way to actually hear more about how the new award category and initiatives, like Common Ground, are keys to advancing the SDGs, humanising all people, and generating positive impact on a global scale.

This episode features the chairman of Cannes Lions Terry Savage, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, CEO of SAWA Trade Body Cheryl Wannell, co-Founder of the Palau Pledge, One Young World Ambassador Nicole Fagan and industry expert David Griner, to truly exemplify how the creative industry can have a direct impact on the state of the world and contribute to the masterplan of the SDGs to achieve a better world in the next 12 years.

Reflective of Sustainable Development Goal #17, Partnerships for the Goals, the SDG Lion Awards were created through a collaborative partnership with the Cannes Lions, the United Nations, and Ascential, exemplifying how progress can be made when we all work together.



Because of the broad range of issues and necessary advancements touched upon by these 17 Global Goals, every brand, agency and creative can weave purpose into their narrative and directly influence their consumers, regardless of their product or solution.

As leaders in communication and storytelling, this industry has the ability to widen perspectives and speak to the hearts and minds of the people, positively altering consumer behaviour related to each goal.



Purpose-driven campaigns, creative expressions, and recognised influencers have unlimited potential to inspire action and progress towards advancing a better world.

We all have a role to play in building a better world by 2030.

The creative industry is putting their stake in the ground, demanding progress and purpose-driven prioritisation, represented by the addition of this award category.

Be inspired by their example and find your role in making this world a better place through the guided framework of the planet’s masterplan, the SDGs.

There is no plan B, because there is no planet B.

Claudia Romo Edelman is a special adviser to the UN