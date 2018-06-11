In brief: Marriott hires agency, JPES Partners' asset management win, suit firm appoints Frank

PRCO wins luxury Marriott brief

Marriott International Luxury Brands, Europe - the European arm of the luxury hotel chain - has hired PRCO to handle its UK PR, following a competitive pitch. The group operates more than 375 sites in 60 countries, and it plans to launch nearly 40 properties around the world in 2018. Its brands include The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Edition, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and W Hotels Worldwide.

Suits you, Frank: OppoSuits hires UK PR agency

‘Eccentric suit’ specialist OppoSuits (main image) has hired Frank as its retained UK PR agency, following a trial campaign over Christmas. Frank will manage all brand activation, proactive media relations and influencer campaigns. Founded by Jasper Castelein, Jelle van der Zwet and Guus Bakker in 2012, the Amsterdam-based business has operations in the UK, US and ships product globally. It has more than 30 designs and is sold in more than 1,100 stores across Europe, the US and Canada.

Friday's briefs: Harvester's new social agency, senior Grayling exec switches agency, wins for See.Saw and Palm



Stir makes Splendid hire

Consumer PR agency Stir has hired Sophie Hayes from Splendid Communications as associate director. She will help with the agency’s expanding roster of clients, Stir said, and build on recent wins including Heineken, Giraffe Restaurants and Nescafe Azera. Hayes will work across the agency’s food, drink and FMCG clients, including Nestle, Remy Cointreau and Jack Daniel’s. Before joining Splendid, she worked at Freuds and Clarion.

JPES wins asset management brief

Asset management firm Muzinich & Co has hired JPES Partners to handle UK and pan-European media relations, following a competitive pitch. JPES Partners said it will work as an extension of Muzinich’s communications team, "working across all communication channels to help build the firm’s brand profile among key target audiences in the UK institutional and wholesale market". Muzinich is a privately owned investment firm specialising in public and private corporate credit. It currently has over US$34 billion of assets under management.

Digital hire at Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey PR has appointed Rachel Proctor, who formerly worked in-house at Thomson Reuters, to head up the agency’s digital services offer in the role of client manager. The agency said she will be leading on a growing portfolio of fintech clients. Milk & Honey was founded at the start of 2017 by former Hudson Sandler MD Kirsty Leighton.