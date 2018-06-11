Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Martin Sorrell denies allegation; Publicis explains why you'll see its work at Cannes, despite the holding company sitting out this year's festival.

WPP’s board investigated whether Martin Sorrell used company money for a prostitute before the former holding company CEO departed in April. Sorrell has "unreservedly" denied the allegation (Wall Street Journal). Spokespeople for the former WPP leader have cited his non-disclosure agreement in declining further comment on the matter (MarketWatch).

Publicis Groupe very publicly pulled itself out of the 2018 Cannes Lions to focus on the development of AI platform Marcel, but nearly 400 examples of its work have been entered for trophies at this month’s event. What gives? The holding company released a statement on Monday saying it has "kept to its own strict rules concerning awards submissions and has not entered any work in this year’s Cannes Lions festival on its own behalf." Clients and partners have done so, however. Publicis staffers will also be attending the festival, as will Marcel.

A staffer at U.K.-based PR firm The Communications Store has been suspended for spreading false rumors about the Beckhams. A staffer from the agency sent an email to her family last week with the fake news that the celebrity couple is planning to divorce, and (surprise, surprise) the email was quickly screenshotted and shared online. Spokespeople for the couple have denied the rumor.

A Fox News Channel host has apologized for calling this week’s Singapore summit a meeting of "two dictators" (Associated Press). Despite Fox & Friends co-host Abby Huntsman’s apology, #TwoDictators quickly began trending on Twitter (CNBC).

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed regret for mentioning his meal at Chick-fil-A after being called out by Soledad O’Brien on Twitter on Sunday. Critics took issue with Dorsey’s tweet because Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy is a critic of gay marriage, and because June is Pride month (NBC Bay Area).