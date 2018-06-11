PR agency suspends employee after 'spreading false Beckham rumours'

PR agency The Communications Store (TCS) has found itself at the centre of a media storm around the Beckhams, with an individual at the agency suspended for allegedly spreading false rumours about the superstar couple.

The Sun reported yesterday that an unnamed PR worker at the London-based agency sent an email to her family on Friday with the false rumour that David and Victoria Beckham are to divorce. The email was screen-grabbed then shared online, the newspaper reported.

TCS stressed the rumours did not originate from the employee.

The rumours have been strongly denied by spokespeople for the Beckhams. Quoted in The Daily Mail, Jo Milloy, a spokeswoman for Victoria, said the claims were "absolute nonsense", while the former footballer’s spokesman Simon Oliveira called them "embarrassing and laughable".

In a statement, TCS, which specialises in fashion and lifestyle PR, said: "In this case, a junior employee was commenting to her family members on gossip that was already circulating on Twitter.

"Although that should never have happened, she did not originate anything.

"The HR team at TCS are dealing with this member of staff in the correct manner."

TCS declined to comment further when contacted by PRWeek.