Here's why Publicis Groupe has 399 campaigns entered for the Cannes Lions Awards

After very publicly pulling out of all marketing and awards shows last year to focus on Marcel, Publicis Groupe has seen fit to issue an explanation about its presence at this year's Cannes Lions Festival.

The announcement, made a year ago, was that Publicis Groupe, will shift its promotional budget away from industry events and awards shows until 1 July 2018.

However, "for the sake of clarity", Publicis Groupe has today formally issued some information on its involvement in the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival, which begins next week.

While the Groupe itself has "kept to its own strict rules concerning awards submissions and has not entered any work in this year’s Cannes Lions festival on its own behalf", its clients and partners have taken on the cost of entering 398 campaigns developed by agencies.

"The only exception to this is Bartle Bogle Hegarty London’s '3 Billboards' campaign for Justice4Grenfell, the organisation seeking justice for the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in London.

"Publicis Groupe is proud to support this cause and creativity for good at the Cannes Lions," the Groupe's statement read.

Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman of Publicis Groupe, added: "I would like to deeply thank our clients, whose commitment to creativity and to our relationship means we have been able to keep our promise that no work deserving to be judged this year would miss out.

"The investment they have made to ensure that what we are doing together is celebrated demonstrates their belief in our work and the creative value it delivers. I know I speak for the entire Groupe when I say we’re extremely grateful to them for their incredible partnership."

Publicis Groupe attendees

There will also be quite a few Publicis Groupe employees present at Cannes. These include the 12 leaders who are attending as Jury Presidents, or part of the awarding juries at the cost of Cannes Lions.

There will also be 12 employees taking part in the Young Lions competitions and 25 more have been invited to attend Cannes Lions by their clients and by other industry partners.

A few (15) have decided to attend the Festival by personally funding their trip.

Publicis Groupe will, however, be funding trips for 20 account leaders participating in key client meetings taking place in Cannes, although they will not be attending the Festival itself.

Marcel to appear at Cannes Lions

Over the last year, Publicis Groupe has been building a partnership, integrating the Cannes Lions’ digital offering "The Work" into Marcel.

So, at the invitation of the Festival, Publicis Groupe will present Marcel on 19 June at 3:00pm (CET) on the main stage of the Palais des Festivals.

Nick Law, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe and president of Publicis Communications, and Carla Serrano, chief strategy officer Publicis Groupe, will present a beta version and discuss why it’s an important part of the company’s future‎.

"I want to say thank you to the Cannes Lions for inviting us to present Marcel at this year’s festival, and for their partnership through The Work. The presenting team is really looking forward to having the opportunity, one year later, to share why we believe that the decision we took was right for all of us at Publicis Groupe, our clients and hopefully for our industry", Sadoun concluded.

