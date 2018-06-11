Wingstop hires Coca-Cola, Holiday Inn veteran Maurice Cooper as CMO

He will report to Wingstop chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison.

DALLAS: Wingstop Restaurants has hired Coca-Cola and Holiday Inn veteran Maurice Cooper as SVP and CMO.

Cooper will start on June 11 and report to Wingstop chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. The chain’s previous CMO was Flynn Dekker, who resigned in March after four years at the company.

Cooper will be responsible for overseeing Wingstop’s global marketing strategy and execution.

Most recently, Cooper was global VP of the $12 billion Holiday Inn Brand Family, which includes: Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Resort, and Holiday Inn Club Vacations. He had worked at InterContinental Hotels Group, which owns Holiday Inn, since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he worked at The Coca-Cola Company for eight years, most recently as a venture leader, driving the development and scale of emerging brands such as Honest Tea, Illy, and Zico, according to a statement.

Cooper was not immediately available for comment.

Wingstop is headquartered in Dallas but operates and franchises more than 1,100 locations in the U.S., Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Wingstop brought on Edible, Edelman’s food and beverage subsidiary, as global PR AOR last month. The incumbent on the account was ICR. The firm is helping Wingstop with international comms as it plans to open locations in London and Bogota, Colombia, this year. In the U.K., Wingstop also works with Exposure. The chain previously worked with ICR as AOR.