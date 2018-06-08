Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

WPP executive chairman Roberto Quarta is promising to put his own stamp on the holding company. Ahead of its shareholder meeting, Quarta reportedly said "there will be no sacred cows" as WPP restructures for the post-Martin Sorrell era (Wall Street Journal). Quarta also defended his handling of the Sorrell investigation (Financial Times).

Good news if you like pulpy guilty pleasure, it could be true, though it’s likely not political reads: author Michael Wolff has signed on to write a sequel to "Fire and Fury," despite the fact that many of his assumed sources have since left the White House (Axios). Volume one caused quite the media stir when it was released in January and in part led to the downfall of former top White House aide Steve Bannon (Daily News).

Another apology from Facebook. The social network disclosed on Thursday it inadvertently made the private posts of 14 million users public for four days in May. The announcement came on the heels of reports that Facebook shared user data with Huawei and several mobile device makers (Washington Post).

A former top aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee has been arrested on charges he lied to investigators about the potential leaking of classified information. A grand jury indicted James Wolfe in December on three counts of making false statements. He was arrested on Thursday (NBC News).

Trump lawyer/cable news spokesman/bon vivant Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by two very different parts of the Trump administration on Thursday. Asked about his comments on North Korea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the former New York City mayor doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to foreign affairs (CNN). More stingingly, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump responded to his comments about Stormy Daniels by saying, "I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani" (New York Times).