In brief: Harvester's new social agency, senior Grayling exec switches agency, wins for See.Saw and Palm

Harvester makes Splendid appointment

Restaurant brand Harvester has hired Splendid Communications as its social and content agency after a competitive pitch. The agency said it will work to evolve how Harvester, which is owned by listed pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers, engages with its customers and to change perceptions of the brand. The account was previously held by Threepipe.

CafePod Coffee signs up See.Saw

Coffee chain CafePod Coffee Co has appointed See.Saw Communications as its retained PR agency after a three-way pitch. The consumer lifestyle agency has been appointed to promote the brand’s relaunch and unveil a new range "inspired by some of the world’s most vibrant cities". Steve Clarke, marketing and innovation lead at CafePod, said: "Their remit throughout 2018 will include managing our creative relaunch campaign, influencer outreach and ongoing press office across trade and consumer."

Grayling Midlands veteran moves to Whistle PR

Birmingham comms consultancy Whistle PR has hired Hayley Longdin, who was previously responsible for the management of Grayling’s Midlands office, in the new role of client services director. Longdin spent 10 years at Grayling, where she worked on major accounts including Marks & Spencer and engineering firm HORIBA MIRA. In her new role, Longdin will be responsible for overall client service, as well as the direction of some of the agency’s largest accounts, and will work on business development schemes. Whistle was established in 2012 and has an annual turnover of £1.4m.

East London bar/bistro taps up Palm PR

French bar and bistro TraTra, located in the Boundary Project in East London, has hired Palm PR. The brief is to manage its press office and deliver a print and digital PR campaign. Palm PR said it will activate a campaign to drive bookings, supporting TraTra’s recently extended opening hours, and showcase the restaurant’s new menu.