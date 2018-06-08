Weber Shandwick veteran Jon McLeod to join Brunswick

PRWeek revealed in May that McLeod (pictured), formerly chair of Weber Shandwick's UK corporate, financial and public affairs practice, as well as of its Manchester office, was to leave the company after 21 years. He departed last month and is set to start the new role at Brunswick in September.

Brunswick chief executive Neal Wolin said: "Jon has had an impressive career, working closely with major institutions across a variety of sectors. He brings with him a wealth of senior advisory and leadership experience to strengthen further our established public affairs capability in London, particularly as it relates to Brunswick's core financial situations and critical issues expertise."

McLeod's appointment follows a shake-up in the senior team at Brunswick alongside the promotion to Wolin to the CEO role in February.

McLeod said: "Given the breadth and quality of Brunswick’s advisory team and client roster, this was the natural next step for me: I am delighted to be joining the partnership. I look forward to getting to know the firm and its clients better, working alongside outstanding colleagues in London and further afield to ensure that leadership and innovation in public affairs is right at the heart of Brunswick’s sustained evolution as a world-class advisory firm."

Weber Shandwick recently hired leaders in the areas previously overseen by McLeod - a new corporate MD joined in April and a new public affairs MD was announced in March and joined last month.

A head of the Manchester office was confirmed in February last year, while a deal was struck later in 2017 to create an alliance with financial PR specialist Tavistock, while director Nick Oborne remains the most senior financial specialist within Weber UK itself.