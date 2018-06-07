PMK-BNC names Monica Chun president

LOS ANGELES: PMK-BNC has appointed Monica Chun as president, following the exits of co-CEOs Michael Nyman and Chris Robichaud.

Chun reports to chairman and CEO Cindi Berger. She has responsibility for brand marketing and communications, insights and analytics, experiential marketing, influencer, digital, and business development.

Named to the position at the Interpublic Group agency in May, Chun told PRWeek her portfolio includes clients such as Samsung, Pepsi, Activision, and Budweiser.

"A big focus for us this year is on collaboration, not just in the agency, but within the IPG network overall, just to make sure we’re maximizing our platform and leveraging all our assets," Chun said.

PMK-BNC has a headcount of 270 spread across its Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. The firm, which has an estimated annual fee revenue of more than $55-$65 million, is hiring in all areas, but it’s putting special focus on talent in experiential, insights, and analytics.

"We’re an agency rooted in entertainment and pop culture, but the way we define culture, influence, and entertainment has changed," Chun said. "As an agency, we have to understand not only just the consumer, but how they receive information."

At the end of 2017, PMK-BNC launched an emerging technologies practice, with five dedicated employees. In addition, Chun said the agency is focusing on building out its capabilities in insights and analytics to enhance campaign measurements. Also, the firm is building out Vowel Digital, a shop led by Maryann Watson, EVP of brand strategy and communications.

Recently, PMK-BNC won accounts in an Audi-owned car rental service called Silvercar and the Void, a VR experience in Downtown Disney.

Chun, a 22-year veteran of the firm, was previously EVP and COO of brand marketing and comms. Min Polley, currently EVP of brand marketing, will take over Chun's previous responsibilities.

Chun's promotion follows the departures of co-CEOs Nyman, who left in April, and Robichaud, who exited in January.

Nyman was instrumental in merging the publicity-focused PMK and brand-oriented BNC in 2009. He founded Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, which was later rebranded as BNC and sold to Interpublic Group in 2000.

When Nyman left, he launched Acceleration, an investment vehicle for acquiring marketing and media firms. Robichaud has since launched a venture called 93-North, which "is focused on building companies that harness the next frontier of technology – AI, blockchain, cars (autonomous and electric) and video games and virtual worlds," according to his LinkedIn profile.