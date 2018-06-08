In Pictures: PRWeek celebrates the industry's talented women

-
M Booth’s Moon Kim and American Express’ Jocelyn Seidenfeld
-
WE Communications’ Bill Schultz and Lisa Gibbons from Mondelez International
-
Lippe Taylor’s Maureen Lippe, PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, and Zeno Group’s Barby Siegel
-
W2O’s Deborah Hankin and Mary Corcoran
-
SKDKnickerbocker’s Kerri Lyon talks about the work of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund
-
Zeno CEO Barby Siegel and some of the Zeno team
-
Haymarket Media’s Maia Samuel, Publicis Health’s Nick Colucci, Ketchum’s Hilary McKean, and Joanne Trout of Omnicom discuss mentorship and sponsorship
-
-
PRWeek’s Bernadette Casey, Washington Redskins’ Tish Carmona, GCI Health’s Wendy Lund, and Jocelyn Seidenfeld of American Express discuss pay parity and tips for career advancement
-
HP’s Karen Kahn and her mom
-
M Booth’s Nancy Seliger, Dale Bornstein, and Margi Booth
-
-
Edelman’s Jennifer Cohan and the American Red Cross’ Suzy DeFrancis and Elizabeth Penniman
-
Salesforce’s Gina Sheibley and Monica Langley
-
PRWeek’s Bernadette Casey and Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ Erin Gentry
-
New York Life Coaching’s Annie Lin provides tips on negotiating for a raise
PRWeek gathered some of the best and brightest women in the public relations and communications industry to celebrate the third annual Hall of Femme and Champions of PR awards. The half-day event in NYC also offered insights around finding mentors and sponsors, discussed the challenges around pay parity, and hosted a workshop on negotiating for a raise.
All the day’s honorees can be found here.
