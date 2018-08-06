The PR Week 6.8.18: C+C's Julie Colehour

Added 3 hours ago by PRweek Staff

Julie Colehour, partner at C+C, discusses the agency's 'All About the Good' tagline, as well as the week's top news.

The PRWeek team was joined by Julie Colehour, who talked about the agency's big wins at this year's PRWeek Awards 2018 for Outstanding Promotional Event and Outstanding Small Agency, the need to be bold when producing work for clients, and the explosion of the Seattle business scene, among other topics.

Other items discussed are Denny's accidental press release, the refounding of Ogilvy, a new comms lead at United Technologies, CrossFit parting ways with its "chief knowledge officer" after he tweeted that CrossFit organizations should avoid Pride events and that LGBT pride is a "sin"; a recap of the PRWeek Hall of Femme; and the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

