Weber Atlanta GM exits for Police Foundation

Rob Baskin had worked at Weber Shandwick Atlanta for more than eight years.

ATLANTA: Weber Shandwick Atlanta GM Rob Baskin has left his role to serve as director of communications for the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Baskin said the role could be his final professional role.

"I’ve been doing this for 40-some years, and it was really time for a change, for the next chapter, and perhaps even the last professional chapter of my life," he said.

Baskin started in the role last month. The organization’s communications department consists of him and communications consultant Kelsey Hull. Baskin is reporting to foundation president and CEO Dave Wilkinson.

The new job fell in his lap, he said, after the previous communications director took another job and Baskin, a 10-year foundation board member, was asked to find a replacement.

Aside from working at an organization he supports, Baskin said he was attracted to the role itself.

"What’s fun about this job that I’ve taken on is, in part, it plays in the intersection of the challenging aspects of public policy and communications," he said.

Baskin worked at Weber for more than eight years. Before that, he was Atlanta GM for MSLGroup and director of PR at the Coca-Cola Company.

Joy Farber Kolo, president of Weber Shandwick East, is overseeing the Atlanta office while the Interpublic Group agency recruits senior talent to the office, a spokesperson for the firm said.