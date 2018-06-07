H+K appoints new EMEA healthcare chief

There is no incumbent for the role – the last person in the post was Nick May, who moved to become healthcare MD for the UK in 2008.

Naughton will be based in Germany and arrives from WPP sister agency Geometry Global, where she was global category and shopper lead. Since 2012, she has headed up the global GlaxoSmithKline account, a client she has worked for in various professional roles for nearly a decade.

She said: "H+K has the talent and experience to help the industry focus on people not just patients. I am thrilled to be part of this incredible team as we continue to build advocacy efforts."

Naughton brings with her over 20 years of knowledge developing and managing programmes, and leading diverse, cross-functional teams.

H+K EMEA CEO and chairman Lars Erik Grønntun added: "We have a major opportunity in building more business in the healthcare sector in a number of markets. I am very happy that we have been able to secure a truly outstanding individual to spearhead our efforts in this pivotal sector."