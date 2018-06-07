Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

CrossFit has parted ways with its "chief knowledge officer" after he tweeted that CrossFit organizations should avoid Pride events and that LGBT pride is a "sin." CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman told BuzzFeed that the now-dismissed Russell Berger "needs to take a big dose of ‘shut the f*ck up’ and hide out for awhile." Glassman also repeated his support for CrossFit’s LGBT community on Twitter.

"I am crazy proud of the gay community in CrossFit."



-@CrossFitCEO — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 6, 2018

Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett have joined forces again, this time to call for the end of quarterly earnings reports, in what would be an earth-shaking change for investor relations professionals. Buffett, Dimon, and other executives contend quarterly reports force businesses into bad decisions to hit short-term goals (CNBC).

Samantha Bee was back on the air on Wednesday night. The TBS late-night host apologized for using a crude term to describe White House aide and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, with plenty of caveats (USA Today). Meanwhile, network executives are planning to exercise more oversight over Full Frontal (Hollywood Reporter).

The top-line findings from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll are that Democrats are more excited about the midterm elections than Republicans, and that voters are giving President Donald Trump credit for the booming economy (Wall Street Journal). The GOP is turning to message plan b in case tax cuts are not enough of a selling point to voters before November (The Hill).

Little green men? Probably not, but NASA is still piquing interest before its Thursday 2 p.m. EST press conference about findings from the Curiosity rover, which has been poking holes in Mars for the past six years. The space agency has also been encouraging the public to ask questions on social media with the #askNASA hashtag by 1 p.m. (NBC News).