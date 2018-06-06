Sky Ocean Rescue targets 'plastic' emojis in World Oceans Day campaign

#
With PR support from One Green Bean, the campaign cites new research finding that Brits see plastic emojis once a week and that two-thirds (67%) of Brits are aware of seeing plastic bottles in their local rivers, lakes and sea.
Sky Ocean Rescue's head of inspiring Action Fiona Morgan said: "Sky is dedicated to raising awareness of ocean health and championing the removal of single use plastic from our business and the public’s everyday lives. Single-use plastic has become an addiction and we use it everywhere. This World Oceans Day, Sky Ocean Rescue is calling on the public to get behind the #PassOnPlasticEmoji petition. Join us in the fight as we all would prefer fish in the sea than plastic."
The public can sign a petition and follow @SkyOceanRescue on social media platforms for more details on how to support the #PassOnPlasticEmoji campaign.
Research for the campaign was conducted by Fly Research and commissioned by Sky Ocean Rescue to a pool of 1,002 respondents across the UK in May 2018.