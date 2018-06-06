Sky Ocean Rescue targets 'plastic' emojis in World Oceans Day campaign

Added 6 hours ago by Rob McKinlay

Ahead of World Oceans Day on Friday (8 June), Sky Ocean Rescue has launched a social campaign asking the official emoji body, Unicode, to remove the plastic cup and straw emoji from its keyboard.

News

#PassOnPlasticEmoji is the first appeal of its kind aiming to get an image banned from the emoji keyboard – the idea being that it will 'halt the normalisation of single-use plastic'.

With PR support from One Green Bean, the campaign cites new research finding that Brits see plastic emojis once a week and that two-thirds (67%) of Brits are aware of seeing plastic bottles in their local rivers, lakes and sea.

Sky Ocean Rescue's head of inspiring Action Fiona Morgan said: "Sky is dedicated to raising awareness of ocean health and championing the removal of single use plastic from our business and the public’s everyday lives. Single-use plastic has become an addiction and we use it everywhere. This World Oceans Day, Sky Ocean Rescue is calling on the public to get behind the #PassOnPlasticEmoji petition. Join us in the fight as we all would prefer fish in the sea than plastic."

The public can sign a petition and follow @SkyOceanRescue on social media platforms for more details on how to support the #PassOnPlasticEmoji campaign.

Ecover launches Rubbish Cafe - where customers pay with plastic rubbish

Research for the campaign was conducted by Fly Research and commissioned by Sky Ocean Rescue to a pool of 1,002 respondents across the UK in May 2018.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector