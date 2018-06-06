Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek’s Hall of Femme event is set for this morning in New York City, with a keynote from one of the women behind the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and panels on mentorship versus sponsorship and career wisdom from across generations. Here’s a look at the industry executives who will be honored at the event.

And this is why there’s still more work to do…Qatar Airlines apologized on Wednesday after its CEO remarked a day earlier that men are the only ones up for running airlines because it’s a tough job. "Of course, it has to be led by a man because it is a very challenging position," CEO Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday when asked about reducing gender inequality in the airline industry (CNN).

Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who mocked Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) health in a staff meeting, was quietly let go on Tuesday (NBC News). However, Sadler reportedly left the White House due to tensions with other communications staffers, not her comments about McCain (New York Times).

Martin Sorrell’s lucrative exit package from WPP could be at risk if he breaks his confidentiality agreement by disclosing protected information about the holding company or its operations (The Times). Sorrell unveiled his new holding-company-in-the-works last month, known as S4 Capital (Business Insider), but pledged this week that it won’t directly target WPP (Reuters).

Ugh. Designer Kenneth Cole is feeling the heat after he tweeted a very lukewarm tribute to Kate Spade hours after she died on Tuesday. "She alone didn’t change the handbag world, but she was an inspiring accessory," Cole tweeted before replacing it with a more appropriate second draft (People).