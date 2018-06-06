Knights brings in MHP for 'largest ever UK law firm float'

Legal and professional services business Knights has appointed MHP Communications as financial PR advisers for its forthcoming AIM IPO.

One of the UK’s 100 top law firms by revenue, Knights is aiming for a valuation in excess of £100m, which would make it the largest ever UK law firm float.

Engine-owned MHP was taken on following a pitch process involving two other agencies.

MHP capital markets’ executive chairman Andrew Jaques and senior director James White (pictured) will lead on the account, with support from Kelsey Traynor, Vera Prokhorenko and Robert Collett-Creedy.

MHP wins Coca-Cola European Partners account



White said: "We are delighted to have been appointed by Knights to work on the Group’s forthcoming IPO. Their unique market positioning, sector-leading growth and disruptive business model make them an exciting business to work with and we are looking forward to helping them achieve both a successful IPO and a supportive secondary market thereafter."

MHP’s Capital Markets team has undergone a number of changes in recent months. In March, Oliver Hughes was made head of capital markets and Andrew Jaques was promoted to executive chairman of capital markets – the final stage of CEO Alex Bigg’s shake-up of the agency's senior team.