Snickers creates escape room experience to launch new variants

The activation in New York is part of the brand’s three new limited-edition "intense" flavors: espresso, fiery, and salty and sweet.

To launch the products, the experience on June 19 will be set in a bunker-inspired room asking customers to solve the question in a limited amount of time: "Which intense flavor will you need to survive intense hunger?"

At the end of the "Hunger Bunker" challenge, visitors will receive a "flavor diagnosis," which identifies which variant will "ward off intense hunger."

"Our fans have adventurous tastes and are craving new flavours and experiences from Snickers. The new Snickers intense flavors are designed to solve everyone's irritable, wimpy, and indecisive hunger symptoms with correlating flavors: Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet," said Michael Italia, senior brand manager for Snickers. "We feel the Snickers Hunger Bunker is a unique way to highlight the intensity of our new flavors and give our fans a satisfying experience."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.