Watch: W brews in-house ad with PG Tips 'head of taste' Craig Revel Horwood

PG Tips has appointed former Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood as its new 'head of taste', revealing all in a new film produced entirely in-house by W.

In the minute-long film, famously harsh TV critic Revel Horwood taste-tests a range of decaf teas before eventually giving PG Tips' new "perfect with dairy-free" Tasty Decaf blend his seal of approval:   

W's executive creative director Mark Perkins said: "According to the brief, consumers were having to compromise on taste when they switched to any decaf tea. That meant finding a compelling story to convince tea drinkers that PG Tips had finally cracked it with a ‘Eureka’ moment. And who better to be PG Tips Head of Taste and give final sign-off than the nation’s harshest critic, Craig Revel Horwood?

"We hadn’t set out to make a 60-second film, but it’s an in-house job from start to finish: we had the idea, wrote the treatment, oversaw the production, handled the talent and have launched it across earned media, as well as social. For us it’s a statement of intent and a benchmark of what we can deliver for clients on a PR brief."

W is the latest in a number of PR agencies to produce adverts, including Taylor Herring for Samsung and The Academy for Pharmacy2U. 

