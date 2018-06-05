The Academy names its first MD

Dorley-Brown (pictured), who spent more than 10 years at Unity, joined as head of client services in April this year. "Such has been her impact in a short space of time, we have promoted her quickly," said The Academy co-founder Mitchell Kaye.

He cited "rapid growth" at the agency and "the need for an extra brain at the top table" for the need to create the MD position. "The role will involve managing the agency on a day-to-day basis, to enable us to manage our growth while hitting the highest standards which we set ourselves," Kaye said.

Dorley-Brown, who has worked with clients including M&S, Lloyds, Ben & Jerry’s, Butlins, Cancer Research UK and Lego, reports to Kaye and fellow co-founder Dan Glover. She joins the agency’s seven-strong management team.

Kaye said: "Dan and I have known Ella for a long time and we are very lucky to have her with us; she shares our values, and our commitment to deliver communication with impact for our clients."



Dorley-Brown said: "I’ve watched The Academy set the bar when it comes to creative campaigns for an enviable portfolio of clients. I am excited to join Mitch, Dan and the team to deliver the most effective work for clients, as the agency transitions into a new era."

The Academy, whose clients include Amazon, Morrison’s, Domino’s and Disney, generated revenue of £3.8m in 2017, a rise of 6.5 per cent on the previous year, according to PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

