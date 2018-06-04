Allison+Partners ups Jonathan Heit to global president

The firm has also promoted five other staffers as part of a leadership structure change.

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has upped Jonathan Heit to global president, a position newly created as part of a series of shifts the agency is making to its leadership structure.

Heit, who was previously the firm’s president of the Americas, will now be responsible for Allison+Partners’ Asia business as well as its U.S. and Latin America operations. He reports to Scott Allison, the firm's cofounder, global chairman, and CEO.

Anne Colaiacovo, meanwhile, has been promoted to president of North America. Colaiacovo, who most recently served as chair of the Eastern region and co-chair of the agency’s consumer marketing practice, will assume Heit’s prior duties in the role.

Heit said his new position was created to help manage Allison+Partners’ "booming Asia business," but he would not provide detail.

"It’s too soon to tell, truthfully," he said of how much the Asia business has grown. "I wouldn’t want to commit to numbers. I do feel positive about the numbers and we have seen growth early on in the year with some big client wins and opportunities with big brands."

Still, Heit said, it means more time for him in the Tokyo, Singapore, and Beijing offices and less in the U.S., which is part of the reason behind Colaiacovo’s promotion.

"Day to day [operations] in the U.S. need to have closer attention and that’s where [Colaiacovo] steps in," Heit said.

The agency also promoted Matthew Della Croce to global president of its corporate practice and Cathy Planchard to global president of the All Told practice, a special division that combines research, content, creative, digital, and measurement offerings.

In addition, Zach Colvin, Allison’s chair of California, now also heads business development and client growth. Jeremy Rosenberg was made MD of All Told, North America, and Tom Smith, is now MD of corporate in North America.



Allison+Partners was one of several mid-size agencies that saw double-digit growth last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2018. In 2017, revenue was $52.2 million, 10 % more than 2016 when it was $47.5 million.