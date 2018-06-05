In brief: Vape brand Blu hires agency, Casio brings in Inkling, Meadowhall picks Lucre, hires at Quill

Blu hires Publicasity

‘E-vapour’ brand Blu has hired Publicasity to manage its social media channels and influencer marketing. It follows a competitive pitch. The remit will involve managing the brand’s social channels across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, implementing a content strategy, influencer programme and supporting new product launches and regional activations.

Casio hires Inkling for campaign

Casio has appointed Inkling for a "perception-changing campaign" for its calculator division, which aims to engage young people in STEM subjects and encourage more students to take A-level maths. It follows a five-way pitch. Inkling’s remit will include creative development, influencer engagement, content creation, PR and experiential. The campaign is due to start in September.

Meadowhall picks Lucre after shopping for PR support

Meadowhall, the Sheffield-based shopping centre, has hired The Lucre Group as its new UK PR and content agency. Lucre has been appointed to the six-figure account following a five-way competitive pitch, replacing incumbent MK Public Relations, which held the account for 10 years. It follows a £100m investment at the site, which includes more than 290 stores and more than 50 places to eat and drink. Meadowhall also recent won planning approval for a £300m Leisure Hall, adding a further 300,000 sq ft of leisure space.

Quill PR announces appointments

Financial services consultancy Quill PR has hired Sarah Gibbons-Cook as a director, after more than 13 years as investment trust investor relations and PR manager at asset management group Janus Henderson. Her appointment follows that of Louise Hill, a former journalist from titles including This is Money and Mail Online, who joined in May as head of content. Quill MD Sam Emery said: "We have an exciting pipeline of new business opportunities this year, and both Sarah and Louise make great additions to our expanding team."

Way To Blue launches wellbeing practice

Integrated comms agency Way To Blue is launching a wellbeing practice in London this month. It will be headed by Jennifer Wilson, previously director of Way To Blue’s Sydney business. She will head up behavioural change and wellbeing programmes operating predominantly out of the agency’s London HQ. Adam Rubins, CEO at Way To Blue, said: "Jen’s work at Way To Blue using gamification techniques that shape behavioural change are nothing short of ground-breaking, and we are very excited to see her role extend across the business."

Fintech event hires FHF

FleishmanHillard Fishburn has been appointed by global fintech showcase Money20/20 to support its flagship European event, hosted this year in Amsterdam. The agency’s London team is to provide ongoing strategic support on content, press and influencer engagement across Europe, and FHF will be the sole communications partner for the event itself, which takes place on 4 to 6 June.

Carbon Gold names comms manager

Carbon Gold, the supplier of biochar – a form of purified charcoal that is said to improve plant and tree health – to the retail, commercial horticulture and landscaping markets, has hired Mike Newby as communications manager. He previously worked as an account manager at Camargue, where he worked on b2b accounts in the built environment industries, including arboriculture and horticulture.