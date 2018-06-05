Edelman UK promotes tech chief Justin Westcott to new GM role

Edelman UK has promoted technology practice MD Justin Westcott to a new general manager role for the agency's sectors and specialisms.

His remit now includes overseeing the technology, healthcare and bioscience teams. Westcott is also responsible for a broad range of operational duties in London, Edelman said, and continues to lead the technology offer across EMEA.

Westcott has been replaced as MD, technology, by Gerry Wisniewski, who joined the agency in 2010. Edelman described Wisniewski, who was formerly deputy MD of the practice, as a key member of the tech team, helping drive growth of 100 per cent over the last five years.

Westcott has led Edelman UK’s technology practice for four years, having joined the agency in 2006. The practice currently employs more than 60 people and its clients include HP, Samsung and Semantic.

Westcott joins the senior leadership team at Edelman UK, alongside CEO Ed Williams and three other general managers: Ruth Warder, who leads the brand offer; Toby Gunton, who leads on the creative and digital offer; and Hugh Taggart, who heads corporate affairs.

Williams said: "Justin combines considerable experience as a communications adviser alongside deep understanding of the technology sector. Moreover, he has shown how this sectoral knowledge is a real differentiator for the agency. In his new role he will apply this experience to our entire industry portfolio, working alongside our other three GMs on delivering our integrated communications ambition.

"Equally, Gerry has been an instrumental member of the team in developing our technology business to where it is today. There is nobody better placed to take on the role now and steer its growth."

Tech revenue at Edelman UK rose two per cent last year to £9.5m, according to the Technology Rankings from PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies report 2018.