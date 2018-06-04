Ruder Finn hires Fred Hawrysh as head of integrated comms

Hawrysh was most recently president and CEO of North America for PPR Communications.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Fred Hawrysh as EVP and head of integrated communications.

In this newly created role, Hawrysh will report to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. He officially started in the New York-based role on June 4.

Without a strict hierarchy, Hawrysh said he’ll be free to explore "how to pull things together."

"We have a multichannel 360 approach [with] digital, social, and more, but how do we take it further?" Hawrysh said. "How do we look at paid to create more holistic campaigns?"

Hawrysh said he will also help Ruder Finn identify investment opportunities.

"We’re aggressive and restless and scrappy and we’re looking for growth," he said. "We’re looking at investments but also new capabilities."

He also said he believed Ruder Finn could realize a windfall in business development in the professional services industry.

Hawrysh is joining Ruder Finn from PPR Communications, where he served as president and CEO of North America. The subsidiary was part of Burson Cohn & Wolfe [BCW], the result of a merger between WPP agencies Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe.

Last month, BCW merged the U.S. office of PPR with another tech agency, North of Nine. This created Axicom U.S., which is now led by Emily Dunlop. She serves as president and reports to BCW global CEO Donna Imperato.

"I understand the deal logic [around] building this brand in a more international way and it’d be a way to quickly do it in North America," Hawrysh said. "I totally get it, I get the logic, and I certainly trust [Imperato’s] deal strategy."

Hawrysh said he exited PPR just before the merger took place. He joined Ruder Finn to return to client-focused work and "get away from [running] a P&L."

A representative for BCW didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Axicom also has offices in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. Both North of Nine and PPR were subsidiaries of Burson-Marsteller.

Last week, Margaret Key, the former APAC CEO for Axicom, also exited the agency and joined Zeno Group. At the Daniel J. Edelman subsidiary, she serves as APAC CEO. She previously served as APAC CEO for Burson-Marsteller for three years, her LinkedIn states.

Kevin Bell also retired from BCW last week as worldwide president. He joined the firm in 2014 as global public affairs practice chair before his promotion some two years later.

Prior to joining PPR, Hawrysh was global head of comms at Accenture and the head of corporate affairs for Thomson Reuters before that.