City of London Police podcast shares top commissioner's recognition of comms

The City of London Police's new Off the Cuff podcast series has given an intimate insight into the career of commissioner Ian Dyson, including the role of comms and public perception in policing.

In the latest episode of the fortnightly Off the Cuff podcast series – which launched last month – City of London Police’s head of media John Ellul interviews Dyson about his career as a rookie police officer, growing up in a policing family, and his work in some of the most diverse parts of London – including 18 years helping police the Notting Hill Carnival.

Ellul begins the show by outlining some of the police force’s work, such as its pioneering Project Servator initiative, which uses unpredictable means to help to disrupt criminal activity, and its role as national lead force for fraud.

"The podcast is a way to speak to people more directly," explained Ellul. "It gives a different look you might not normally get of a police force."

The 45-minute podcasts are written, hosted, edited and uploaded by the City of London Police corporate comms team, at no additional cost to the force, and are available on its iTunes listing, or can be downloaded from the City of London Police website.

The force is using the podcasts as a way to further engage with listeners, inviting feedback and suggestions by email or Twitter @CityPolice, with social also being used to publicise the podcast.

The latest podcast not only shares Dyson’s views on budgetary constraints, public perception of police and his own career path, but reveals his sense of humour too as he jokes about his supposed role model – Batman’s Commissioner Gordon.

Dyson tells listeners how he had a stint at Surrey Police following a successful career at the Metropolitan Police.

"I learned some interesting stuff around marketing and how you get a message across," he said.

The six-part Off the Cuff series continues through the summer, with upcoming episodes featuring chief inspector Hector McKoy discussing changing public perceptions of policing within minority communities; sergeant Pete Lucas explaining why policing is like a marriage; and a historical episode looking at the fascinating story of writer, campaigner and City of London Police officer C.H. Rolph.

Previous episodes have featured Tracy Alexander, the City’s director of forensic services, and recently retired detective chief superintendent Paul Barnard, on the police response to terrorism in the City.

