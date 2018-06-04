Online payment firm Trustly hires Weber Shandwick after pitch

Fast-growing European online payment provider Trustly has hired Weber Shandwick as its comms agency, following a pitch process that initially involved six consultancies.

The six-figure brief was previously held by Kreab, and the process was run through Creativebrief.

Weber Shandwick’s assignment includes strategic, operational and creative comms "to help chart Trustly's growth across a number of European key markets".

Founded in 2008, the Swedish company offers cross-border payments to and from consumer bank accounts at over 3,000 banks in 29 European markets. It also handles e-commerce, travel, gaming and financial services. In 2017 and 2018, the Financial Times ranked Trustly, which employs 200 people in five countries, as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe on its FT1000 list.

Stefan Backlund, Trustly VP marketing & communications, said: "To make a mark in today’s busy and changing communications landscape, it’s important for us to work differently and across the entire communications board. Our choice of agency reflects this and we're looking forward to working together to develop our communications, and further boosting Trustly's growth journey."

A company spokesperson said that as part of the agency search, "a good mix of agencies, both smaller and well-established firms" were contacted, "but a critical factor was that all of them were big enough to engage in several markets across Europe".

"Originally six agencies were involved, and four progressed past initial meetings. Weber Shandwick met all our requirements but also impressed us with their creative idea and digital capabilities."

Joe Walton, UK MD of tech and b2b at Weber Shandwick, said: "Trustly is making great strides in the future of bank payments. We're thrilled to have been appointed to work on their PR and to tell their story to a much wider audience."

Of its relationship with incumbent agency Kreab, the Trustly spokesperson said: "Trustly have had a long-term engagement with Kreab, which has been a very good match during these years, successfully helping us to build our UK presence, and raising awareness of Trustly and interest in our online banking payment method in Europe. On our journey ahead we can see that our needs will change, as we work towards a more holistic approach to marketing and communication."