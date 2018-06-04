Breakfast Briefing: 5 stories for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Added 3 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Sorrell doesn't plan to target WPP; Facebook's data policies in the spotlight again; What brands are up to for the World Cup.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Martin Sorrell isn’t placing a bullseye on his former holding company. His new network, S4, will not directly compete with WPP, according to conversations Sorrell reportedly had with WPP investors. Sorrell remains the eighth-largest shareholder at the world’s biggest marketing services holding company (Reuters).

Facebook is pushing back against a report that it gave mobile device makers significant access to user data. The company said this weekend that it "disagrees" with a report (TechCrunch) by The New York Times noting that it had data-sharing agreements with 60 device-makers, including Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung (New York Times).

WE Communications has promoted Marcus Sourour, its U.K. GM, to a global role at the independent firm. His replacement, Ruth Allchurch, had just joined Burson Cohn & Wolfe in February as MD of its U.K. consumer brand practice.

The World Cup is just days away (though sadly without the U.S. national team), and brands are rolling out a range of experimental technologies for the tournament. The Brazil World Cup four years ago drew a total audience of 3.2 billion people, including 280 million viewers online or on mobile devices. Plus: Here’s what brands are planning.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was in a good mood last night after his team took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Kerr poked fun at Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James during his post-game press conference on Sunday night, a game after James snapped at a reporter for asking the same question repeatedly (SF Gate).

