Watch: Zippo lights up screens with IMDb 'Walk of Flame' campaign

Zippo has collaborated with IMDb as part of an integrated global marketing campaign, exploring the lighter manufacturer's long history in film for the first time.

The month-long campaign was devised in partnership with agency DeVries Global, which is also leading global amplification and execution.

Launched yesterday (3 June), the film (above) is part of the wider Walk of Flame campaign, which includes the launch of a range of movie tribute lighters, inspired by some of the most famous designs that have featured on the silver screen.

Zippo's senior brand manager, global marketing Lucas Johnson said: "The collaboration with IMDb and our new movie tribute collection is our first step in celebrating Zippo’s role in film and its indelible mark on culture. We’re proud that the brand has earned every Hollywood appearance and never paid its way into the spotlight. Zippo’s vast catalog of designs means the lighter has found its way into many genres of film, whether that be a multi-million dollar action film or Indie flick. After over 2,000 appearances in film it’s time for the iconic lighter to have a moment in the spotlight."