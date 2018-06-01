Honest Tea hires Ketchum's Devon Horowitz as PR, comms lead

Horowitz had worked at Ketchum for more than five years.

BETHESDA, MD: Ketchum veteran Devon Horowitz has joined Coca-Cola brand Honest Tea as PR and comms lead.

"It's always tough to close a chapter, but I'm excited for a new adventure leading PR and comms at Honest Tea," she said in a LinkedIn post on Friday morning.

The role includes working to create Honest Tea’s PR and mission strategy, including innovative use of digital and social media, according to an ad for the position on LinkedIn. It also includes managing external agency partners and internal PR managers and interns while serving as a liaison to the Coca-Cola public affairs team based in Atlanta, according to the job post.

The role also manages external press, media, and key stakeholder relationships, including the Organic Trade Association, Fair Trade U.S.A., and sustainability program partners, and collaborates with brand and creative staffers, according to the job post.

Horowitz declined additional comment.

She had worked at Ketchum since March 2013, most recently as managing account supervisor, managing integrated communications in Ketchum’s brand practice. She worked with clients including The Hershey Company, H&R Block, Mattel, Hain Celestial, and Toshiba’s ExploraVision program, according to her LinkedIn account.

"[At Ketchum], I've had the privilege to work with the best team in the business on innovative, fun, challenging, and rewarding projects," wrote Horowitz in her LinkedIn post. "Thank you to amazing colleagues and clients for the memories, laughs, and lessons."

Before Ketchum, Horowitz was a junior associate at Finn Partners.