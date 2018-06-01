W2O Group brings back Keri Mattox to lead pure corp comms

It is her second stint at pure. Mattox previously worked at the firm before it was bought by W2O.

PHILADELPHIA: W2O Group has named Keri Mattox to the new role of global lead of integrated corporate communications for W2O pure, part of the W2O Group network, the firm said on Friday.

She is starting in the role immediately. Mattox will expand the firm’s investor relations and crisis comms offerings and the company’s Philadelphia presence. She said she is planning to build a new office and move employees based in the region into the space. Twenty-two staffers will work in the new location.

Mattox is reporting to W2O pure President Andrea Johnston and W2O Group president Jennifer Gottlieb. Three practice leads are reporting to Mattox, along with their teams.

It is Mattox’s second stint at the agency. She was EVP and MD at pure before the firm was acquired by W2O in 2016. Since then, she has held in-house comms positions at healthcare companies, most recently at AmerisourceBergen as VP of corporate and investor relations.

"I’ve always loved agency work, and the opportunity was too strong and too exciting to not come back, given the Philadelphia angle," she said.

Mattox noted that she worked with pure while in-house.

"When I did move out of Pure to a corporate setting and went to healthcare manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, Pure became my agency, so the ties remained close over the years," she said.

W2O pure has 11 U.S. offices, one in Switzerland, and another in London. As a whole, W2O Group was the 18th largest PR agency in the world last year with revenue of $144.3 million, an increase of 18% compared with 2016.