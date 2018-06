Are her comments on level with Roseanne Barr's -- or worse -- or is it an apples-to-oranges situation?

Samantha Bee’s TBS show Full Frontal has already lost sponsors including Autotrader and State Farm, after she called Ivanka Trump a vulgar term during the program on Wednesday night. Some people are saying Bee’s comment is just as offensive as Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet from earlier this week, which caused ABC to cancel her sitcom.

Should sponsors drop support for Samantha Bee’s show?