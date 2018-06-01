Breakfast Briefing: Two advertisers quit 'Full Frontal'

Autotrader and State Farm have pulled ads from the TBS late-night show after host Samantha Bee used a very unkind term to describe Ivanka Trump.

Here’s the latest on Samantha Bee. President Donald Trump called for TBS to fire the Full Frontal host on Friday morning, just a few days after she called his daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump by a vulgar term. As of Thursday evening, two sponsors had dropped their support for Bee’s show: Autotrader and State Farm (CNN). Yesterday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also called for TBS to can Full Frontal (Daily Beast). Both TBS and Bee have apologized for the remark (CBS News). The comedian did not blame a sleep aid.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Roseanne Barr, meanwhile, is continuing to prolifically use Twitter, despite pledges to quit the platform, posting Thursday that she begged Disney-ABC Television Group boss Ben Sherwood to keep her job. Barr also claimed that she thought former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who she insulted on the social network, was white (CNN).

AstraZeneca has been reprimanded by a U.K. drug regulator for a "misleading" press release. The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority ruled on a November 2017 statement from the drugmaker for asthma treatment benralizumab after a complaint was filed by rival GlaxoSmithKline.

Bad news on two fronts for Facebook. Shareholders made their unhappiness with CEO Mark Zuckerberg clear at the company’s yearly investors’ meeting on Thursday, with one accusing Zuck of running a "corporate dictatorship" (USA Today). Another was slightly more nuanced, advising him not to behave like Russian strongman Vladimir Putin (NBC News). Meanwhile, teens are turning away from Facebook en masse, according to Pew research, with only 51% saying they use the platform, down 20 points from 2015 (TechCrunch).

In his least smooth play of the night, LeBron James stomped out of last night’s postgame press conference after his 51-point effort in game one of the NBA Finals was wasted by teammate J.R. Smith’s ultra-boneheaded play at the end of regulation. However, James does get credit for brave fashion choices, showing up for the presser in amazing "suit shorts" (CBS Sports).