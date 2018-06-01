In brief: Axon promotes senior pair, win and switch at Frank, Brighter hired

Axon promotes senior pair

Healthcare comms specialist Axon has promoted director Natalie Turner to become head of its PR stream. She takes over from Sam Barnes (pictured), who has himself been promoted to senior director, a role in which he will be responsible for helping to expand the firm’s global healthcare PR and marketing communications footprint, including within the US. Both have been with the firm since 2010, and Barnes was interviewed alongside UK managing partner Miranda Dini last year, after the firm was one of the fastest growing in the 2017 PRWeek Top 150. Growth the following year was more modest, although its parent compay has signalled its intention to make acquisitions and grow globally.

Win and switch at Frank

Frank has been hired by photo printing business Photobox as its agency of record for Europe. It is the first time the company has retained an agency, although Frank has worked for it on several projects in recent times.

Separately, the London office of Frank stopped working with Hyper Recruitment Solutions, the recruiting firm set up by Ricky Martin, the 2012 winner of BBC series The Apprentice. The work is now being handled by its Manchester office Manc Frank, as London is now handling 2017's joint winner James White, who is also a recruiter. Frank handles Lord Sugar's personal PR, in addition to looking after his Apprentices.

Brighter wins St Helena

Enterprise St Helena has appointed The Brighter Group on 23 May 2018 as its PR agency, tasked with generating interest in the island as a travel and investment destination. The isolated Atlantic island, a British Overseas Territory, has recently opened its first airport following delays and concerns over its cost and the viability of expanding its tourist trade. A UK travel specialist, Brighter was acquired by US independent firm Finn Partners at the start of the year.

Lindgren books Riot

Culture and entertainment specialist Riot Communications has been hired by The Astrid Lindgren Company to celebrate the life and works of the Swedish author and children's rights campaigner, ahead of the 75th anniversary of her signature character Pippi Longstocking, in 2020.

Diamond job for Nisse

The Nisse Consultancy, set up last year by former newspaper journalist and Newgate director Jason Nisse, has been hired by Opsydia. The laser technology firm has taken on Nisse to support the rollout of new laser marking to help address tampering and counterfeiting in the diamond sector. Opsydia's technology was developed at the University of Oxford.