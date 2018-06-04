Digital Edition: June 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the June 2018 issue

Special

Featured in this issue:

Brand Film Festival New York: Companies – with help from celebrities such as Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA – pushed the boundaries of creativity at the third annual event, where storytelling and authenticity remained a central theme.

World Cup 2018: Social media, experiential campaigns, and a VR app are set to transform one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Also, a look at some of the brands embracing the quadrennial event, while others stay on the sidelines.

Gun Control: The gun debate is being turned on its head by teen shooting survivors who are using social media intelligence, restraint, and authenticity to cut through the clutter and advocate change.

Cannes International Festival of Creativity: Cannes Lions MD Jose Papa discusses changes made in the event, including moving PR to the reach category. Meanwhile, Cannes PR Lions jury chair Stuart Smith discusses the 10th anniversary of the PR Lions.

Timeline of a Crisis: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stared down Congress after Cambridge Analytica accessed information from up to 87 million people from the social media platform’s user data.

 

Download Here 

