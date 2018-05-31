Boeing veteran Sean McCormack joins TrailRunner International

SEATTLE: Sean McCormack, former VP of communications at Boeing, has joined TrailRunner International as MD.

In a LinkedIn post about the career move, McCormack highlighted the firm’s work on Dropbox’s IPO and Spotify’s direct listing as examples of its work.

"After a great, decade-long run at Boeing, I want to focus less on management and more on core communications work, mentoring talented professionals, and helping build something great from small beginnings," he said on LinkedIn.

At Boeing, McCormack held VP of communications roles in Renton, Washington, and Washington, DC. His tenure at the company started in 2009 and ended in February. McCormack was succeeded by Starbucks veteran Linda Mills in February.

Previously, McCormack was chief spokesperson for the State Department and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice from May 2005 to early 2009, managing 200 staffers and a $12 million budget, according to his LinkedIn account. Previously, he was special assistant to the president, National Security Council spokesperson, and deputy White House press secretary for foreign policy starting in February 2001.