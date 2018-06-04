WE gives UK GM new global role, hires BCW's Allchurch to lead London

WE Communications' UK general manager Marcus Sorour is taking on a more global role at the agency, with his old job being taken by Ruth Allchurch, who was latterly, briefly, at Burson Cohn & Wolfe.

Sorour has been with WE for more than eight years, initially in his native South Africa and as London GM since early 2015.

He becomes VP international client services, covering EMEA and APAC, and is tasked with expanding the firm's work with existing clients and winning new business, alongside spending at least 50 per cent of his time on client work.

WE international president Alan VanderMolen said: "As WE continues to focus on helping businesses and brands propelled by global innovation and increasing expectations from stakeholders, client services is a key position for us. Technology and digital capabilities continue to play a pivotal role in driving transformation, and Marcus has proven successful working with a number of large clients in the region."

Sorour's UK successor Allchurch (pictured) had been announced as UK brands MD at Cohn & Wolfe at the start of February, just weeks before it was announced it would be merging with Burson-Marsteller to create BCW.

Prior to what was her second year at Cohn & Wolfe, Allchurch had worked in-house for Diageo and more recently spent three years running FMCG specialist Cirkle.

VanderMolen said: "Allchurch commands industry respect for her knowledge and counsel, and has the ability to rapidly develop trust with clients and colleagues. I know that her fresh thinking will help accelerate WE’s drive into a full service agency steeped in consumer and digital capabilities."

Last year, global revenues at WE grew but its UK office had a nine per cent dip in revenues to a little more than £3m, the PRWeek Top 150 shows.

However, the UK team grew headcount from 37 to 54 and the office won clients such as Capgemini, as well as working with amusement arcades trade body BACTA on the ultimately successful campaign to have maximum stakes on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) reduced from £100 to £2. It worked alongside public affairs firm Interel, part of WE's new The Plus Network, on this project.