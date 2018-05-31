One-word answers with Publicis Groupe chairman Maurice Lévy

The former Publicis Groupe chief executive provides a word of advice (literally) to Martin Sorrell on life "post-CEO," as well as the right time to retire and life with a beard.

Lévy has most emphatically "not retired." After handing the Publicis Groupe chief executive role over to Arthur Sadoun, he has been as busy as ever.

Top of his to-do-list has been what has become Europe's largest technology event, VivaTech, which drew more than 90,000 visitors this year.

Under Lévy's stewardship, the Paris event has become a force to be reckoned with, thanks to a list of speakers that included French President Emmanual Macron, Uber's new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, and VivaTech regular Eric Schmidt, technical advisor to Alphabet.

Campaign caught a few moments with Lévy in between his Stage One appearances to catch up with him on his views about the industry, Martin Sorrell, and non-retirement:

If you were starting your career today, which industry would you go into? Startups

What’s the biggest opportunity in advertising today? Change

And the biggest challenge in advertising right now? Change

What’s the most annoying buzzword in the industry? Sorrell

What's the most important quality a leader should possess? Fairness

The future of the marketing and advertising industry is....? Bright

In which area does the industry need to improve the most? Alchemy

Mark Zuckerberg at the helm of Facebook is...? Visionary

Consultants or agencies? Agencies

Marcel is… founder [with a cheeky grin]

What's the biggest problem technology is yet to solve? [Human] emotion

What age is the right age to retire? Posthumously

Advice for Martin Sorrell post-CEO? [Be] daring

And life with a beard is….? Fun

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.