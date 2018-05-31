Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Here’s the latest executive departure from Burson Cohn & Wolfe. Kevin Bell, worldwide president at the newly merged agency, is stepping down. BCW CEO Donna Imperato told staff that Bell, "who has been a great partner to me since the merger," will exit on June 1.

Key shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services has backed WPP executive chair Roberto Quarta ahead of an investor vote on his future (Guardian). Activists have called for investors to oust Quarta for not being more forthcoming about the investigation into former CEO Martin Sorrell’s personal behavior (Campaign).

Speaking of Sorrell, here’s a range of views from across the pond about his new holding company in the making, S4. Marc Nohn: Free from the supertanker of WPP, Sorrell’s new venture can be flexible (Campaign); Sorrell’s post-WPP comeback takes adland by surprise (Financial Times); Sorrell comes back with absolute power (The Times); Sorrell fan club takes risks with S4 (Guardian).

Uber is on track to go public next year, despite hiccups like a CEO change last summer, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said at Code Conference on Wednesday. "We’re in a good position in terms of the company’s profile, in terms of profitability, and margins continue to get better," he said at the event (CNBC).

GDPR has been a royal pain for many companies, such as Twitter, which is locking out some of its younger users in the name of compliance (Mashable), but it’s been beneficial for Google. The reason: Google’s advertising services business has been gaining consent from users at a far faster pace than rivals, which are struggling to demonstrate compliance (Wall Street Journal).