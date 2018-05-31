In brief: H+K gets ex-Ketchum tech lead, Burson leaver joins Zeno, Pegasus wins healthcare app

H+K gets ex-Ketchum tech lead

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed David Vindel as the as the tech practice lead for EMEA. Vindel will be based in Spain. He previously worked for Ketchum, leaving in September last year, before the agency ended its 17-year relationship with tech giant IBM. Vindel also previously worked for The Red Consultancy and Band & Brown, and for clients including Oracle, Cisco and Vodafone. H+K recently lost UK-based chief content strategist Vikki Chowney.

This copy initially stated that Vindel had left Ketchum after it stopped work with IBM. PRWeek is happy to correct this point.

Burson leaver joins Zeno

Zeno Group has appointed Margaret Key to the new position of CEO, Zeno Asia-Pacific. She takes up the newly created post having previously been Asia-Pacific boss at Burson-Marsteller, which has now merged with Cohn & Wolfe. The news means she is the second Burson veteran whose departure has been confirmed today, alongside worldwide president Kevin Bell. Key has also worked for Edelman.

Pegasus wins healthcare app

Healthcare agency Pegasus has been hired by Locum's Nest, a workforce and recruitment app for NHS doctors and trusts. "12 NHS hospitals, 50 GP practices and more than 5,000 doctors are currently using the license-free app to fill and source shifts with significant savings already realised over the last two years," says a release from Pegasus, which grew 13 per cent last year to cement its place as one of the leading healthcare specialist.

French PE firm hire Brackendale

Paris-based private equity firm Omnes has appointed Brackendale Consulting to manage its communications with the UK media. Omnes has €3.6bn of assets under management with dedicated investment teams focused on venture capital, growth capital, buyouts and infrastructure.

Agencies switch for lighting firm

Lighting company Helvar, which has supplied Germany's Reichstag and Buckingham Palace among other prestigious locations, has hired Media Zoo for PR support. Brand language agency True & Good, creative agency Forever Beta and digital firm SomeOne have also been appointed.

Retail win for Whiteoaks

Retail industry-focused tech and consulting firm REPL Group has turned to Hampshire agency Whiteoaks International to raise its profile.

Nando's briefs for Rule 5

Manchester's Rule 5 has been hired by Nando's to deliver social media training for 15 "social media champions" who work for its restaurants across Scotland, Ireland and the North of England.