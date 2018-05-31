Burson-Marsteller worldwide president Kevin Bell retires following BCW merger

A leading figure in UK and global public affairs, Bell had held the worldwide president post since December 2016.

Before that he had been global chair for its public affairs practice. Prior to Burson, he had worked for Maitland Political and FleishmanHillard. Earlier in his career he helped found Westminster Strategy and a forerunner to Bell Pottinger.

Donna Imperato, global CEO of BCW, told staff yesterday that Bell, "who has been a great partner to me since the merger, has decided to retire, effective June 1, 2018".

There had been no word on Bell's role since the February announcement of the merger of his employer with WPP stablemate Cohn & Wolfe.

Strong and respected leader

Imperato went on to say: "Kevin has helped us accomplish a lot in a short period of time to ensure the success of BCW. I want to personally thank Kevin for his wise counsel and collaborative partnership over the past few months. He has also been a strong and respected leader at Burson-Marsteller during his entire tenure and I know many of us will miss him."

"On behalf of everyone at BCW, we thank Kevin for his stellar contributions and wish him all the very best in his retirement. After more than 35 years in the political and communications worlds, he has certainly earned it."

Bell's promotion in December 2016 was the first in a series of personnel changes at Burson over the subsequent six months, with a new US CEO, EMEA CEO and UK CEO all announced.

Another senior figure at the agency has also unveiled a new job today - APAC CEO Margaret Key is joining Zeno.