Las Vegas tourism board creates VR experience with graffiti artist Insa

Added 1 hour ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign

The Las Vegas tourism board is creating a virtual reality experience to encourage Londoners to book a trip to the city.

News

The Vegas: Alter Your Reality activation will feature work from graffiti artist Insa. Guests will need to put on a VR headset to look at Insa’s interpretation of Las Vegas.

The three-day activation in Flat Iron Square near London Bridge will also feature a DJ set playing Las Vegas-inspired music, as well as drinks "serving up a taste of the strip."

There will also be a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas with Virgin Holidays. The event by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority runs between June 6-8.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector