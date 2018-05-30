Las Vegas tourism board creates VR experience with graffiti artist Insa

The Las Vegas tourism board is creating a virtual reality experience to encourage Londoners to book a trip to the city.

The Vegas: Alter Your Reality activation will feature work from graffiti artist Insa. Guests will need to put on a VR headset to look at Insa’s interpretation of Las Vegas.

The three-day activation in Flat Iron Square near London Bridge will also feature a DJ set playing Las Vegas-inspired music, as well as drinks "serving up a taste of the strip."

There will also be a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas with Virgin Holidays. The event by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority runs between June 6-8.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.