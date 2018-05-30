Racial bias training: How Starbucks customers reacted when they were locked out

Customer after customer turned up to Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon to get their caffeine fix, only to realize they were locked out.

The coffee chain closed its locations for the afternoon on May 29 to train employees on racial bias, after a Philadelphia Starbucks manager called police on two black men who were waiting for a friend, leading to their arrest.

Even though Starbucks started communicating about its plans more than a month ago, customers were still caught off guard by the closures. PRWeek associate news editor Diana Bradley talked to consumers to get their take on Starbucks’ extreme move.

Watch the video here.