Norfolk County Council appoints new comms chief

Clive Power, a veteran public sector comms consultant with a background in health and local government, has been appointed interim head of comms at Norfolk County Council.

His six-month contract began this week and will see Power focus on promoting positive messages on the council’s work.





One of his core comms tasks is positioning Norfolk as a destination for businesses to relocate to, or start up in.





Power will oversee a comms team of more than 20 people, including press officers, marketing and social media specialists.





Based at the council’s headquarters in Norwich, he reports to Fiona McDiarmid, strategy director at Norfolk County Council.





Power has spent more than a decade in various comms roles, most recently as a consultant at the Healthy London Partnership.





Prior to this, he held comms consultancy roles at Ofqual, NHS Health and Social Care Information Centre (now NHS Digital), as well as Brentwood and Camden councils.





He has also worked for the Pensions Regulator, Transport for London, the London Development Agency, Energywatch and Barking and Havering Health Authority.





Commenting on his latest role, Power said: "It's interesting delivering stories for the NHS and for government regulators. But it's good to be back communicating for councils with their direct input from the elected. There are many good stories to tell about Norfolk, like its successes with hubs of scientific research and food."





He added that the council’s comms will help amplify its messages, such as the Just Dual It! campaign being led by Norfolk County Council to get government funding to turn the entire length of the A47 into a dual carriageway.





Power said: "An immediate communications matter is about the election of a new Leader of the Council on Friday. The previous leader resigned earlier this month because of ill health. We shall be ensuring that the appointment of the new leader, as well as their vision and ideas, are widely reported."



