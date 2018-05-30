Ambien maker Sanofi's response to Roseanne: 'Racism is not a side effect'

The drugmaker clapped back to Roseanne Barr's comment that she was "Ambien tweeting" when she made racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett.

Ambien maker Sanofi is sticking up for its sleep aid after Roseanne Barr blamed the drug in part for racist tweets that caused ABC to cancel her sitcom.

Sanofi tweeted that "racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication" on Wednesday morning.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Barr caused outrage on Tuesday when she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. The tweet read "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj," referring to Jarrett.

Within hours, ABC cancelled her rebooted show, Roseanne, which returned to the network in March after a 20-year hiatus to high ratings.

After pledging to quit Twitter on Tuesday, Barr returned to the social network hours later and said she was "Ambien tweeting" when she mocked Jarrett.

"I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible," she wrote. "I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but...don’t defend it please."

Dictionary.com also tweeted on Wednesday morning that ambient, from which the drug’s name is likely derived, "does not mean ‘prone to making racist comments."