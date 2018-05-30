W2O names Pyati scientific strategy practice lead

FLORHAM PARK, NJ: W2O Group has named Ujwal Pyati as practice lead of scientific strategy, a role the firm created this year to increase its presence in the scientific and medical communications markets, the firm said on Wednesday morning.

Pyati is based in W2O’s Florham Park, New Jersey, office and reports to chief digital officer Adam Cossman.

Pyati has one direct report but said there are plans to expand the scientific strategy group.

"The vision is to grow it over time, of course," he said. "In terms of group size, potentially we could have 50 people."

Prior to joining W2O, Pyati was SVP and director of scientific strategy for McCann Healthcare North America. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in pediatric oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, the agency said in a statement.